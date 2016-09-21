‘Disappear Here’ questions complicated nature of love

2016 has been an unforgettable year filled with tragedies, triumphs and the unexpected. Bad Suns reminds its listeners to remember the laughs, the tears and the bewilderment in its latest album titled “Disappear Here,” released Friday.

Vocalist Christo Bowman invites an air of nostalgia into the album by singing of his disappearance into the past. The eponymous introductory song “Disappear Here” opens up the album with contemplation, as Bowman questions the strength of his romantic relationship.

Throughout the 13 tracks, Bad Suns embraces the complicated nature of love and new beginnings. The conflict between moving on from his relationship and keeping the memories intact is a central theme in the album. The band conveys these complex sentiments not only lyrically, but also sonically. While Bad Suns maintains its signature style and sound, it implements many 80’s undertones, particularly in instrumental introductions or interludes as well as some experimental elements.

Influence of 80’s artists pops up within the album, often providing the concrete instrumentals in a few of the tracks. With “Patience,” it is clear the band worked to tie in the upbeat, signature sound of Bryan Adams. The introductory beats in “Patience” sound similar to Bryan Adams’ “Summer of 69,” and through this, the Bad Suns have listeners wanting to dance to the rhythm before the lyrics even start. With “Swimming In The Moonlight,” the band incorporates the fun, electronic sound of classic Pat Benatar songs, though it’s a little more difficult to pick up on the band’s deliberate 80’s vibe throughout the song. The spunky beat is interwoven in intricate lyrics and harsher tones with drums and guitar.

As listeners make their way through Bad Sun’s latest album, they will disappear further into their own pasts — into their own reliving of mistakes and successes. “Disappear Here” does not only speak to those who have experienced a complex and painful relationship, but also to those who have made mistakes, taken risks and learned something about themselves.

Bad Suns sings of finding yourself through self-reflection and nostalgia. “Disappear Here” proves powerful and influential in both its lyrics and its sound. Bowman sings that it’s okay to dive into the past, and his message is most clearly stated with “Swimming In The Moonlight” and “Defeated,” two tracks that demonstrate the complexities of relationships through upbeat, funky instrumentals mixed with slow, thought-provoking lyrics.

With this album, listeners will become swept up in the moment and lose perception of time and space. “Disappear Here” provides music that speaks to the soul and encourages personal growth.

The band kicks off its album tour Oct. 7 in Austin, Texas and makes an appearance in Boston on Nov. 3.