Angus ’17 lifts field hockey over Columbia in OT

Captain Katarina Angus ’17.5 scored the game-winning goal six minutes into overtime as the field hockey team opened its Ivy League season with an exciting 3-2 win against Columbia.

“In overtime, there are a lot of emotions that run high, and I was really proud of our corner team in that moment,” Angus said. “We all had to do our part, and I just did my part to finish the play off.”

Angus’s heroics gave Brown (4-2, 1-0 Ivy) a key victory against an Ivy League opponent in a game in which Bruno never led in regulation. The Lions (4-4, 0-1) overwhelmed Brown’s defense from the opening possession, notching an early 1-0 lead just four minutes into the match. Columbia kept up the pressure after its goal, taking nine shots to Brown’s three in the first period.

“We wanted to keep up the momentum from our preseason games, but we came out and got caught on our heels a little bit,” Angus said. “But the team did a really good job of sticking to its game plan and not getting caught up in the momentum shifts.”

Despite the shot disparity, Brown tied the game in the 16th minute when Jaclyn Torres ’17, a Herald arts and culture editor, scored off a pass that Lucy Green ’17 threaded through the defense.

The narrative flipped in the second half, as Brown peppered Columbia’s net with shots but failed to score, while Columbia took a 2-1 lead in the 41st minute.

Brown finally broke through in the 62nd minute, when Green capitalized on a rebound to tie the game and force overtime.

“That was pure determination,” said Head Coach Jill Reeve, according to an article on Brown athletics’ website. “I am so proud of our team for staying resilient throughout the match.”

After grinding its way to overtime, Bruno took advantage of its first opportunity to finish the game, executing a perfect penalty corner play to finish off the Lions.

“Columbia has always been one of the top teams in the Ivy League. … Going forward, to have a win against a top-ranked team is great for our confidence,” Angus said. “The team showed us what (it’s) capable of. The Ivies are really even in terms of competition this year, so this was an especially important win.”

Brown will look to build on its opening victory when it travels to play Dartmouth Oct. 1.