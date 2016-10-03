Field hockey stays hot with pair of weekend victories

The field hockey team extended its winning streak to six games this weekend, continuing its hot play with victories against Dartmouth and Bryant.

Bruno (6-2, 2-0 Ivy) opened the weekend with an Ivy League match at Dartmouth.

“This was definitely an Ivy team that we wanted to get a win against,” said captain Katarina Angus ’17.5. “But we have to go into every game with that attitude, no matter the opponent.”

Brown dominated the game from the opening possession, generating plenty of scoring opportunities before Jaclyn Torres ’17, a Herald arts and culture editor, put Bruno ahead in the 31st minute. She notched her goal off a deflected shot from teammate Zoey Miller ’20.

Brown continued to apply pressure after the goal, finishing the first half with a 10-2 advantage in shots and a 5-3 lead in penalty corners.

Despite only attempting four shots on goal all game, Dartmouth tied the contest in the 41st minute off a penalty corner. But Brown’s overwhelming shot advantage would quickly take its toll, as Lucy Green ’17 converted off an end line pass from Ellie Seid ’19. Green’s goal, her team-leading fourth of the season, put Bruno ahead for good.

“We definitely had most of the scoring opportunities throughout the game. But Dartmouth’s corner defense unit was really strong, and their goalie played well,” Angus said. “But it was a really great team effort,” she added. “Sometimes it can be frustrating when the opportunities aren’t turning into goals, but we kept pushing.”

Brown would hold on to beat Dartmouth by keeping the ball in the offensive zone, winning 12 more penalty corners while attempting 13 more shots on goal during the second half.

Bruno faced a quick turnaround against a well-rested Bryant team Sunday. “They have always been a tough team, and there’s a bit of a rivalry because they play and practice on our field,” Angus said. “Plus it was challenging for us because they hadn’t played a game this weekend, and we were just coming back from an away match versus a league opponent.”

The Bulldogs (0-10) would provide stiffer competition than Dartmouth, outshooting Brown 15-13. But Torres found the net in the ninth minute off an assist from Rachel Lanouette ’19, her second goal of the weekend, to provide the match’s only scoring.

Torres “has brought a lot of maturity to the team. She knows the game really well and is such a hard-working player,” Angus said. “I’m really excited she’s finding the back of the net so often this year.”

Despite entering the game with an 0-9 record, Bryant would not let its early deficit deter it from playing aggressively, tallying nine shots in the second half. But goalie Katie Hammaker ’19 could not be beaten in net, registering 10 saves while keeping a clean sheet.

“The game was a well-fought battle between two tough teams,” Head Coach Jill Reeve told Brown Athletics. “Katie Hammaker came up big for us in goal.”

The team looks to extend its strong play against Harvard Saturday.