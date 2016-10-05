Arts & Culture Roundup: Oct. 5, 2016

Luke’s Coffee Day

Vanuatu Coffee Roasters at 294 Atwells Avenue will turn itself into Luke’s Diner tomorrow in honor of “Gilmoreversary,” the 16th anniversary of the first airing of cult classic Gilmore Girls. Beginning at 7:30 a.m., the coffee shop will provide free coffee to customers.

‘What the Fields Remember’ documentary screening

Wednesday evening, the Watson Institute for International Affairs will screen “What the Fields Remember,” a documentary focused on the Nellie Massacre, which occurred in India in 1983 and resulted in the death of over 2,000 Muslims. Three decades later, the film follows two survivors of the massacre and uses their perspectives to reconstruct the event. The film’s director, Subasri Krishnan, will participate in a Q&A after the screening.

Providence HONK! Festival

Oct. 10, Burnside Park will host Providence’s ninth HONK festival, an annual street parade featuring music from local bands like Extraordinary Rendition Band, What Cheer? Brigade and Kickin’ Brass. Over 200 musicians will take to the streets to celebrate Indigenous People’s Day amongst other artists and activists. The parade will begin in Burnside Park and make its way down to South Water Street throughout the afternoon.

‘Sons and Daughters of the Incarcerated’ documentary screening

The John Nicholas Brown Center will host a screening of “Sons and Daughters of the Incarcerated,” a documentary focused on children whose parents are currently incarcerated, Oct. 11. The screening begins at 12:00 p.m. and will be held in the Nightingale-Brown House. The 22-minute film will be followed by a discussion with the film’s director, Denali Tiller, a Rhode Island School of Design graduate called one of Variety Magazine’s “filmmakers to watch.” Tiller will lead the audience in a discussion on how children are affected by America’s criminal justice system.

‘The Accountant’ screening

Brown Motion Pictures will hold a free screening of “The Accountant” Oct. 12. The film, which stars Ben Affleck and Anna Kendrick, tells the story of an accountant who specializes in criminal clients until the Treasury Department’s Crime Enforcement Division begins to catch on to him. The film will be screened in the Martinos Auditorium in the Perry and Marty Granoff Center for the Creative Arts beginning at 7 p.m.