Former student sues Brown over mishandling of sexual assault case

A former student, identified as Jane Doe in court documents, is suing the University with allegations that the investigations into her sexual assault case were improperly handled, the Associated Press reported.

The case surrounds an Oct. 17, 2014 incident in which two female students attended a party at the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house, where they allege they received drinks spiked with the date-rape drug GHB, The Herald previously reported. One of the two students also reported being sexually assaulted after leaving the party.

Doe identifies the student who spiked her drink as the son of a trustee of the University. Doe is also suing the student who spiked her drink — referred to as John Smith in court documents — and Phi Kappa Psi — both the national affiliate and the Rhode Island chapter. Those close to the case have raised suspicions that the University protected the accused during investigations, The Herald previously reported.

After bringing the case to the attention of University authorities, Doe submitted blood, urine and hair samples for investigation. Though the urine sample was originally determined to test positive for the drug GHB, it was later deemed inconclusive upon further investigation.

Hair samples that Doe provided were studied by an independent company and found inconclusive for evidence of the drug. But this interpretation was called into question because the lab’s work for the University in the past has been called unreliable and misleading, The Herald previously reported.

The University held three disciplinary hearings: one for Phi Kappa Psi, one for the student accused of drugging her and one for the student accused of sexually assaulting her. In the hearing for the student accused of sexually assaulting her — referred to as Michael Jones in court documents — the University found him not responsible given that Doe’s partial memory of the incident was not considered sufficient to counter Jones’ claim that she provided consent.

Due to lack of physical evidence, the University eventually dropped the investigation and disciplinary charges against the trustee’s son. Phi Kappa Psi was originally suspended for four years, though the sanction was later reduced to allow the fraternity to petition the University for recognition after only two years, The Herald previously reported.