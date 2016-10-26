Arts & Culture Roundup: Oct. 26, 2016

A Night with Clint Smith

Writer, poetry slam champion and teacher Clint Smith will be on campus Wednesday evening to read from his debut poetry collection, “Counting Descent.” In addition to writing for the New Yorker and the American Poetry Review, Smith has given two TED Talks, “The Danger of Silence” and “How to Raise a Black Son in America.” Smith comes to Brown as part of the Brown Education Department Fall 2016 Speaker Series and will be reading in Barus and Holley room 168 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Queer Alliance Movie Night

The Queer Alliance will be celebrating Intersex Awareness Day Wednesday evening with a screening of “Both.” The film, which draws from the experiences of the filmmaker, Lisset Barcellos, tells the story of an intersex stunt double who goes on a journey to discover her past. The film will be shown from 7 to 9 p.m. at the LGBTQ Resource Center, room 321, and will be followed by a discussion of the movie.

Reading: Novelist Alexandra Kleeman

Alexandra Kleeman will read from her work Thursday night as part of the Department of Literary Arts’ Contemporary Writers Reading Series. Kleeman’s past work includes a short story collection “Imitations” and her debut novel “You Too Can Have A Body Like Mine,” which was heralded as “brilliant and disturbing” by the New York Times. Kleeman will read from her work from 7 to 8 p.m. in the McCormack Family Theater.

Dia D

The Department of Portuguese and Brazilian Studies will celebrate the birthday of Brazilian poet Carlos Drummond de Andrade Friday with a breakfast at 9:30 a.m. where attendees will discuss “Máquina do mundo,” one of Drummond’s most widely acclaimed poems. The celebration will be followed by a “Drummond Open Mic” at 4 p.m. where students can listen to Drummond’s work over refreshments.