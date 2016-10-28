Hat tricks power No. 10 men’s water polo past Connecticut

The men’s water polo team extended its win streak to 11 games Wednesday night with a dominant 16-8 win over Connecticut College in New London, Connecticut.

After conceding the first goal, the Bears (17-6, 4-1 NWPC) jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the first quarter, an advantage they would not relinquish.

“You always want to establish the tone early,” said Tommy Bush ’18. “We wanted to come out strong.”

Bush was one of 10 goal scorers for the Bears. He and Travis Bouscaren ’19 found the back of the net twice while Luke Irwin ’17 and Tyler Kirchberg ’18 contributed hat tricks.

This win marks the second time Brown has beaten Connecticut College this year. Bruno bested the Camels (9-14, 4-2) in a 16-6 contest at home in late September.

Will Renken ’19 recorded 11 saves on the night in another strong defensive performance by the Bears.

“Our game is all about defense, and it’s all about our chemistry as a team,” said Luke Weiser ’17. “We want to be the best defense in the east and overall the best defense in the country.”

Weiser added that this game offered an opportunity for some of the younger players on the team to get valuable minutes leading into the final five games of the season.

Brown, now ranked 10th in the country, will look to extend its win streak when it hosts a double-header this Saturday against No. 13 Harvard and MIT. Brown will host these two conference rivals as part of its Think Pink series to raise funds and awareness for the battle against breast cancer.

“The mindset is to go out and keep playing the way we’ve been playing these last two weeks and keep up this win streak,” Weiser said.

Bush said the team has its eyes on a perfect end to this fall’s campaign. “Hopefully we can close out the league games with wins and then roll into the conference championships with the number one seed and take the title.”