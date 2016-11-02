Pair of losses drops field hockey below .500

After breaking its five-game losing streak with a 2-1 win against Holy Cross Oct. 23, the field hockey team resumed its skid with losses to Penn and Lehigh this weekend. The Bears (7-9, 2-4 Ivy) managed to score twice in each game but were undone because of a sizable shot disparity and their opponents’ ability to convert corner chances.

The first half against the Quakers was relatively quiet, as Alexa Hoover’s 14th goal of the season gave Penn a 1-0 lead going into halftime. The Bears gave up six penalty corners but kept the opposition at bay as Katie Hammaker ’19 made three saves in the opening stanza.

But the floodgates opened in the second half, as Gina Openshaw ’20 and Herald Arts and Culture Editor Jaclyn Torres ’17 scored unassisted goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half to give the Bears a 2-1 lead. The Bears have made a habit out of scoring early in the second half, doing so twice in this game and once more against Lehigh.

But the advantage was short lived, as Hoover capitalized on a corner less than three minutes after the Torres goal to tie the game. About eight minutes later, Elist Tilton finished Brown off with a deflection off a shot from the right side. The score ended 3-2 with Brown earning five corners to Penn’s 13 and attempting 11 shots to the Quakers’ 17.

“Corners can be a huge difference maker in games, and I think this weekend we gave our competition too many opportunities to score on corners,” said co-captain Katarina Angus ’17.5, adding that team needs to make an adjustment heading into next weekend.

Bruno’s tilt with Lehigh was unlike its matchup with Penn, as four goals were scored in the first half — all in a span of 12 minutes. Lauren Dice opened the game for the Mountain Hawks after eight minutes, but Ellie Seid ’19 responded less than two minutes later for her fourth goal of the season. Gabby Tofig then scored two goals in a three-minute stretch to give Lehigh a two-goal cushion to end the first half.

Lehigh was able to register a staggering eight corners in the first half against the Bears, amassing a 15-3 shot advantage in the frame.

Brown got one back to start the second half after Lucy Green ’17 scored her fifth goal of the year — this time off of a Brown penalty corner. But the Mountain Hawks restored their two-goal advantage eight minutes later when Tofig completed her hat trick. Brown rebounded a bit, equaling Lehigh on shot and corner total in the second half, but was unable to overcome the two-goal disadvantage and lost 4-2.

The Bears will finish their season with a game against Yale at home this weekend.

“I am obviously super excited to play Yale, but it’s definitely bittersweet knowing this is my last time playing for Brown,” Angus said. “But I’m really looking forward to the challenge and to ending the season on a high note.”