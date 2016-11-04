Sports Roundup: November 4, 2016

Women and Men’s Golf

The men’s golf team finished its fall 2016 season with a 14th place finish at the Homewood Hilton Airport Invitational. Kevin Li ’18 led the way as the Bears had their worst showing at a tournament this season after cracking the top 12 in each of their first two invitationals this year. On the women’s side, Christine Kim ’17 paced the Bears with a three-under par 69 at the Landfall Tradition for Bruno’s last event, in which it finished 18th. Kim has already been selected as an all-Ivy player twice in her career and looks to be on pace to collect her third award as the season rounds up.

Women’s Rugby

The women’s rugby team closed out a tough season with a loss to Dartmouth in the Ivy League semifinals — Bruno’s fourth loss in its five-game season. The Big Green raced to a 30-point lead before Brown finally got on the board in the beginning of the second. But Dartmouth’s attack converted two more tries before the Bears had a chance to get back in the game. This was Bruno’s second loss to the Big Green this season. It will take on Princeton next week before preparing for the Varsity Championships.

Men’s and Women’s Cross Country

The women’s cross country team finished fourth this weekend, as Taylor Worthy ’17 ran to her own fourth-place finish to lead Bruno at the Ivy Championships last weekend. The Bears finished behind Harvard, Yale and Penn but had two runners — Worthy and Natalie Schudrowitz ’17 — crack the top 10 out of 93 runners. The men’s team fared worse in its Ivy Championships, finishing seventh. Cameron Daly ’20 led the team, finishing 22nd, with two other Bears rounding out the top 30.