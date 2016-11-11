Silvert ’20: An evolving opinion on networking

After reading Cindy Zeng’s ’20 recent column on networking (“Zeng ’20: The net wrong with networking,” Nov. 1), I felt relieved to hear someone else voice dissatisfaction with contrived networking events. I had never attributed my ambivalence toward networking to its insincerity and ineffectiveness, as Zeng does in her column, but I still felt solidarity in our general disappointment with the existing system.

It’s not that I have a deep-rooted aversion to networking. My disinclination can instead be traced back to a networking event I considered attending the very same day Zeng’s column was published. When I first heard about a Google information session on campus, I jumped at the idea like any other excited freshman would. The Facebook event page advised students to bring resumes to be considered for coffee chats. I fiercely began editing mine — changing the subpar formatting and updating content — while my friends pulled up their impressively polished versions and offered helpful (if overwhelming) advice. But between the stress of writing a resume, resume comparison, my all-science, technology, engineering and mathematics workload and an incessant stream of midterms, I realized that I could not do everything. With that, I gave up on my resume for the night and turned to The Herald to find comfort in Zeng’s harsh critique of the activity that I had just opted out of.

Networking fell to the back of my mind until I began studying endosymbiotic theory for my BIOL 0190R: “Phage Hunters” midterm. Millions of years ago, large prokaryotic cells ingested smaller prokaryotic cells, providing them with safe haven in return for energy. This was a classic symbiotic relationship. Eventually, the smaller cells became the mitochondria and chloroplasts of newly evolved cells called eukaryotes. Two scientific authors, Lynn Margulis and Dorion Sagan, summed up endosymbiotic theory with the reflection: “Life did not take over the globe by combat, but by networking.”

Endosymbiotic theory offers a comforting and insightful perspective on networking. When we consider networking in the natural context of cells interacting millions of years ago, it simplifies the idea of making professional connections to something more natural, genuine and destined. This leads to a more constructive view on networking that can reduce the unwarranted stress.

When we think of networking in the more general sense — as an activity that takes time, occurs naturally and lets individuals build off each other — we can broaden our conception of networking sessions. We should realize that making human connections — on a platonic, emotional or professional level — builds our networks. We usually only label making professional connections as networking, but the term can actually apply to being social in any aspect of life.

While the Brown CareerLAB hosts many networking sessions, networking cannot be confined to designated timeframes or set locations. Networking follows us throughout each day and is integral to who we are. Our networking abilities manifest themselves whenever we say “hello” to an acquaintance, have a deeper exchange with a close friend or simply call our parents. We are always networking, sustaining and building connections regardless of the tone of conversation or who it’s with.

In comparing vocation-related networking to phone conversations with parents or intimate relationships, I am not arguing that genuine relationships are motivated by a shallow desire to climb the professional ladder. Rather, my purpose is to point out that networking on all levels is motivated by the natural and unconscious desire to connect. Nature knows that growth and productivity are only possible with cooperation, just as prokaryotic cells evolved into more advanced eukaryotic cells through networking with their neighbors. As we navigate our various connections, let’s remember that they are all products of a deep-rooted desire — embedded in each cell in our body — to survive and be productive. Networking is a natural process; we inherently love the idea of building connections.

Yet networking-designated events do not feel natural at all. In these settings, we attempt to speed up the evolution of our work lives by entering contrived environments to deliberately build connections. We fear that we don’t have enough time to let the networking come naturally and spontaneously, so we throw ourselves into insincerity. Perhaps we should try to tone down the excitement and stress over recruitment and just let our networking take its natural course. This could simply be by bonding with a professor during office hours, reaching out to a researcher about a real curiosity or maintaining friendships with upperclassmen as we search for opportunities. If we leave it up to our inherent, natural and genuine desire to reach out and connect, our networks should eventually fall into place.

But we shouldn’t blame those who let their eagerness drive them to designated networking events. While we can vocally disparage these go-getters (and perhaps secretly aspire to be them), at least we know that at the root of their seemingly disingenuous pursuits lies a natural desire for productive symbiosis.

Eli Silvert ’20 can be reached at eli_silvert@brown.edu.

