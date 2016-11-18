Letter: Brown should resist deportation

To the Editor:

Colleges have always been sanctuaries of sorts. But it appears that Brown will not be a sanctuary for those undocumented immigrants whom our government wishes to deport. Brown will abide by the law as advised by its attorneys. Obviously, morality will not enter into the decision. Laws that are inhumane must be broken in acts of civil disobedience. Gandhi and Martin Luther King, Jr. and other principled men and women have always known this and have followed imperatives of the heart.

J. Russell Tyldesley ’62