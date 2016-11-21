Editorial: What we’re thankful for

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, Facilities Custodian Alice Chin, Office Manager Diane Da Silva, Assistant Vice President and Dean of Students Mary Grace Almandrez, Jonathan Ellis ’06, Ben Leubsdorf ’08, Sudeep Reddy ’01, Shefali Luthra ’14, Michael Dubin ’16, abrupt visits from Mathias Heller ’15, Associate Professor of English Deak Nabers.

Our staff, General Manager Moniyka Sachar ’17, General Manager Joshua Tartell ’17, special flowers, baby children, diamond flower clouds, Post- Magazine Editor-in-Chief Yidi Wu ’17, Blog editor Anica Green ’17, each other.

When our tampon supply doesn’t run out, “Girls,” “30 Rock,” “Parks and Recreation,” “The Office,” our office, new chairs.

Sleep, electric toothbrushes, Trojan, baklava from East Side Pockets, Meeting Street cookies, the Creperie, Chipotle, Baja’s, Madeira Liquors, Fireball, Rumchata, Red Bull, coffee.

Spotify Premium, The Weeknd, Marina and the Diamonds, silence, words, em dashes, one-word responses, well-crafted emails, spreadsheets, heterotopias, The New Yorker, Martha Nussbaum, Michel Houellebecq, Zadie Smith.

The 127th Editorial Board, the 125th Editorial Board, the 124th Editorial Board, the 123rd Editorial Board, the first Editorial Board, print media.

Our families, our friends and our readers.

To us, these things are good.

The Herald’s 126th Editorial Board has a lot to be thankful for. Thanks for reading.

