Rocky start continues for women’s ice hockey in winless weekend

The women’s ice hockey team found little success against strong competition over the weekend, losing to Clarkson Friday and St. Lawrence Saturday by tallies of 8-1 and 5-0, respectively. Bruno’s two opponents are now a combined 16-0-0 in ECAC play.

Friday night saw the Bears (3-8-0, 1-7-0 ECAC) outshot by the Golden Knights (12-3-1, 8-0-0) 47 to 13. Despite a goal from Bridget Carey ’19 early in the third period, Bruno was unable to ward off the Knights’ persistent offense.

“We played a very good team,” said Head Coach Robert Kenneally ’90. “Clarkson’s probably one of the best teams in the country, definitely in the top two or three. … Tonight, the best team won.”

Bruno was hindered by the absence of two of the team’s veterans due to injuries. “We’re down some players — it’s not an excuse, but we’re missing our two seniors who got injured this year,” Kenneally said.

The next day’s contest against the Saints (13-0-1, 8-0-0) also proved difficult for the Bears. After conceding one goal during the first period, Bruno struggled to kill penalties effectively in the second and third, allowing the Saints two power-play goals.

“We worked really hard, and they’re a talented team,” said Abby Niewchas ’19. “They were really good at moving the puck around. … If we work on our penalty kill, we’ll definitely be able to have a better chance in these games.”

“When we stay out of the penalty box and we play five-on-five, we battle really hard and play even with teams,” Kenneally said.

Netminder Monica Elvin ’17 put up strong performances in both contests, making an impressive 39 saves Friday and 31 Saturday.

“Monica’s been playing great,” Kenneally said. “I’m really proud of the way she’s been playing.”

With contests against Providence and Merrimack coming up next week, Kenneally emphasized the importance of preparation to the team’s success. “It’s two non-league games, so we’re going to practice every day this week,” he said.

Kenneally said he remains optimistic about Saturday’s matchup against the Friars. “It’s a nice cross-town rivalry, and they beat us last year for the Mayor’s Cup. So we’d like to get that trophy back,” he said.

Despite Bruno’s recent losses, Niewchas had a similarly positive outlook.

“We’ve always rallied behind each other — no matter what the score is in the game,” she said. “We’re going to continue to do that, and that’s one of our biggest assets as a team.”

The Bears will host Providence College for the Mayor’s Cup Saturday at 3 p.m. in Meehan Auditorium.