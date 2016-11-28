Letter: Brown should follow Columbia’s lead

To the Editor:

Brown’s decision not to offer legal sanctuary to members of the community who are undocumented immigrants is disheartening to say the least. While I applaud President Christina Paxson P’19 for adding her name to the letter from the Association of American Universities that calls for the United States to uphold the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, the statement cites a “moral imperative” that the University’s lukewarm stance undermines. Columbia recently declared itself a sanctuary campus; Columbia, like Brown, is a private Ivy League university. It is difficult to imagine that the legal advice Columbia was given differed significantly from whatever Brown received. During these uncertain times, we need institutions to stand strong in support of our fellow Americans’ human rights. Brown has not yet shown itself up to the challenge.

Ashley Minihan ’98