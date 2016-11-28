Letter: Brown should protect DACA-status students, staff

To the Editor:

I cannot pretend to know all or any options actually available to students or staff currently at Brown under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program or any other immigrant program. I do believe that these individuals should be able to get some level of security or sanctuary in their present status in this country. I think that Brown’s institutional perspective as a leader in the realm of civil rights behooves it to find some methodology to keep the targeted people from harm.

Jim Gronefeld ’72