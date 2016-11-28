Women’s ice hockey fails to recover from early deficit

It was a tale of two 10-minute stretches for the women’s hockey team (3-9, 1-7 ECAC) Saturday as it fell behind early and staged a late effort to even the scoreboard before eventually losing the Mayor’s Cup to crosstown rival Providence (8-8-1, 4-4-1), 7-3.

Calla Isaac ’20 got the first start of her career but only lasted 10 minutes after giving up four goals to the Friars’ lethal attack. Monica Elvin ’17 came in and stepped up to stop the bleeding in the first period, as neither team was able to record a goal for the rest of the frame.

But the damage had been done. Providence’s hot start fueled a lopsided period in which the Friars outshot the Bears 20-4.

In the second period, despite surviving a few penalties, Brown was unable to get anything past the Providence netminder. Sarah Migliori ’20 had the best chance for the Bears in the period, splitting defenders before her shot found the shoulder of the opposing goalie. The penalty kill for Bruno was a lone bright spot, as the Bears stifled Providence in six chances. Still, the Friars were able to get two more goals in the frame, extending their lead to 6-0.

“We recently changed up our penalty kill a little bit, so I think that helped a lot,” said assistant captain Sam Donovan ’18. “We also spent extra time in practice this week working on the penalty kill.”

The third period was a whole different story for Brown, as a renewed effort led to the Bears’ first goal of the afternoon. Veronica Alois ’20 scored the first goal of her career thanks to a brilliant centering pass from Abby Niewchas ’19.

Niewchas’ classmate and defensive partner Leah Olson ’19 followed that goal up with a tally of her own, netting a wrist shot from a tight angle. Migliori followed up with the first goal of her career, cutting Providence’s six-goal lead to just three in a span of fewer than three minutes.

“Although it was a rough start, we remained positive in between periods, and (Catherine LeBoeuf ’17) has done such a great job stepping up as a leader ever since (captain Maddie Woo ’17) got hurt,” Donovan said. “Her positive attitude is contagious on the team.”

Migliori had two points in the game and was one of two Brown players with a positive plus/minus in a predictably tough matchup against the Big East opponent. Because of injury absences, including Woo and forward Erin Conway ’17, several first-years played an important role. Alois got the start, while Stephanie Rempe ’20, Alley Rempe ’20, Sena Hanson ’20 and Migliori all played crucial minutes on the penalty kill and power play and in closing minutes of the game. In fact, every point tallied for Bruno went to a sophomore or a first-year.

“We have nine freshmen, and they all have huge roles on the team,” Donovan said. “They all work tremendously hard in practice and off the ice, and it shows in the games. Yesterday was (Alois’) first game, and she played great. (Migliori’s) confidence has grown so much from the beginning of the year. It definitely won’t be her only goal.”

After a Providence timeout with six minutes left in the game, the Friars managed the result before eventually tacking on an impressive, shorthanded empty net goal from behind their own blue line. The loss marked the seventh that Bruno has lost in a row after starting the season 3-2.

The Bears have a game against Merrimack at home Tuesday.