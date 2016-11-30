Arts & Culture Roundup: Nov. 30, 2016

Poetry and Tea

Enjoy a sophisticated afternoon of poetry and tea with Ama Codjoe ’01, who will return to Brown Wednesday evening to discuss her poetry and writing process. Codjoe will speak at the Sarah Doyle Women’s Center from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. After receiving her A.B. in English from Brown, Codjoe went on to receive fellowships from the Atlantic Center for the Arts, the Cave Canem Foundation, the Callaloo Creative Writing Workshop and the creative writing department at New York University. Codjoe, a two-time Pushcart Prize nominee, has had her poetry featured in the Prairie Schooner, the Callaloo, Pluck! and the Washington Square Review.

Marlon James at List

Friday afternoon, novelist Marlon James will read his prize-winning literature, which includes “The Book of Night Women,” “John Crow’s Devil” and “A Brief History of Seven Killings.” Presented by the Department of Literary Arts, the reading will take place in Room 120 of the List Art Building beginning at 5:30 p.m. In 2015, James won the Man Booker Prize, the United Kingdom’s leading literary award, with his 2014 novel “A Brief History of Seven Killings.” James is the first Jamaican author to receive the prestigious British award and has been lauded by the New York Times as an author with “vaulting ambition and prodigious talent.”

Last Ball

The Brown Ballroom Dance Club is throwing its final social of the year Friday evening, “Snowball.” The ball, held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., will kick off with a beginner lesson and continue into the night with general dancing, a photo booth and holiday treats. No experience is necessary, and admission is free for all Brown and Rhode Island School of Design students.

‘Black Mechanics’

“Black Mechanics: The Making of an American University and a Nation,” the Granoff Center for the Creative Arts’ newest exhibit, will open Thursday evening at 6 p.m. The installation, presented by the Center for the Study of Slavery and Justice, explores the role slavery played in the founding of America and its universities. Through pieces such as a commissioned poem by Evie Shockely, artist Joseph Holston’s series “Colors in Freedom” and artifacts from local archives, the exhibit explores the oft forgotten role of slave labor in the founding of elite universities like Brown.