Men’s hockey tops Army to snap losing streak

The men’s ice hockey team recovered from a string of losses with a win this weekend, defeating Army Saturday by a tally of 3-1. Bruno outshot the Black Knights (7-6-1, 7-4-0 AHA) by a margin of 35-23.

Charlie Corcoran ’18 led the Bears (2-8-0, 1-5-0 ECAC) with two goals in the contest, earning the game’s second star. Corcoran opened scoring action at 9:39 in the first period with a one-timer off a pass from Max Willman ’18 on the right.

The Black Knights took advantage of a 4-on-3 power play, scoring at 8:43 in the second. Corcoran’s second goal of the game, his sixth of the season, travelled past Army netminder Parker Gahagen off of a rebound late in the second period, giving Bruno a 2-1 lead going into the third.

Sam Lafferty ’18 picked up three points in the matchup, recording one goal and two assists. Late in the third period, Lafferty contributed an unassisted empty net goal to widen Bruno’s lead over the Black Knights and ultimately give the Bears their second win this season.

“I thought we had a solid team effort,” Lafferty wrote in an e-mail to The Herald. “We played hard for a full 60 minutes, and I thought we controlled the game.”

“As a team, our breakout was a lot better last night. That allowed us to possess the puck more and play more offense,” Lafferty added.

Netminder Gavin Nieto ’20 posted a strong performance in the contest, stopping 22 shots in his first career win for the Bears and earning the game’s first star. It was Nieto’s seventh start as Brown’s goalie, and his .957 save percentage for the game is his best mark this year.

With a double-header against Union and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute taking place next weekend, the Bears will look to improve upon their one-win conference record.

“We feel very confident,” Lafferty wrote. “We know if we play our game we can beat anyone.”

Bruno will host Union Friday and RPI Saturday in Meehan Auditorium at 7 p.m. and 4 p.m., respectively.