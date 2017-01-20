Professor of Medical Science Michael McKeown dies

Professor of Medical Science Michael McKeown died Dec. 21 after complications of Alzheimer’s Disease, wrote Dean of Medicine and Biological Sciences Jack Elias in a community-wide email Friday.

McKeown received his undergraduate degree from Stanford and was a National Science Foundation fellow at the University of California, San Diego, where he earned his doctoral degree, Elias wrote.

Before coming to Brown, McKeown was involved in shaping the San Diego Math and Science Standards for high school students. He and his wife, Erica, also helped found Mathematically Correct, a math advocacy group, according to the University’s website.

McKeown joined the University’s faculty in 2000 and taught courses in genetics and molecular biology, Elias wrote. In 2010, McKeown was awarded the Elizabeth H. Leduc Award for Teaching Excellence in the Life Sciences, Elias added.

McKeown’s research centered on the interaction of genes that control processes in complex organism and has been funded by agencies such as the National Science Foundation and the National Institute of Mental Health, according to the University’s website.

“Dr. McKeown served on many departmental and University committees, and we will miss him and his many contributions to our community,” Elias wrote.

McKeown is survived by his wife and three children.