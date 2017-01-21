RISD student robbed of belongings at gunpoint

A Rhode Island School of Design student was robbed Friday at approximately 6 p.m., according to a community-wide email from the Department of Public Safety. The incident occurred near the intersection of Benefit and Meeting Street.

While walking at night, the student was approached by three males, one of whom was wielding a silver firearm. After taking the student’s backpack, the men fled the scene, potentially in the direction of downtown Providence. The student complied with the accosters and escaped the incident unharmed.

The three suspects are all described as being about 5’7” and between 20 and 25 years of age. The first was wearing a dark leather jacket over a dark sweatshirt. The other two were described as being heavy set, one covering his frizzy hair with a red ball cap.

In response to the incident, DPS has increased patrols in the area and encourages community members to review the department’s guidelines for safety awareness on their website.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact the Providence Police Department at 401-272-3121.