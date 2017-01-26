Engineering PhD student Carlos Bledt dies

Carlos Bledt GS, a PhD student in engineering, died earlier this week, wrote Dean of the Graduate School and Professor of Medical Science Andrew Campbell and Vice President for Campus Life and Student Services Eric Estes in a community-wide email Thursday evening.

There was no indication of foul play, Campbell wrote.

Beginning his studies at Brown in 2012, Bledt was a key member of the research team in the lab of Professor of Engineering and Physics Jingming Xu, Campbell and Estes wrote.

Bledt’s research centered “on the theoretical and experimental investigation of optical surface wave phenomena at specialized media interface,” Campbell and Estes added.

Prior to coming to Brown, Bledt earned his undergraduate degree at Rutgers University. A native of Madison, New Jersey, Bledt was also part of the International Society of Optical Engineering, the Mystic Aquarium and the Institute of Exploration, wrote Campbell and Estes.

A driven student, Bledt competed to receive the esteemed three-year National Defense Science and Engineering Fellowship against 3,000 applicants and was ultimately selected in 2013, Campbell and Estes added.

In light of his passing, Campbell and Estes offered their condolences to his family, friends, professors and to all those who knew Bledt.

The family’s services will be located in New Jersey, wrote Campbell and Estes. Plans for a memorial at Brown will be announced later in the semester.

A full list of support resources is available here.