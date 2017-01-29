Offense flops, women’s basketball bested in trip to New Haven

Just one week after besting Yale in a hotly contested 76-73 victory, the women’s basketball team traveled to New Haven for a rematch against the Bulldogs (10-7, 1-3 Ivy).

Yale tallied the same amount of points as they did a week earlier at the Pizzitola Center. But Bruno (11-6, 2-2) did not, as it fell 73-51. Brown never led in the matchup.

After falling behind 21-8 in the first stanza, the team never found its rhythm.

“We never really got in a groove,” said captain Megan Reilly ’18. “They played in a zone, which we haven’t seen much this season, so we had more turnovers than usual.”

“We didn’t play our game. We didn’t look like Brown out there,” she added.

Erika Steeves ’19 was once again solid in the loss. She notched 15 points and nine rebounds ­— just one rebound short of her sixth double-double of the season.

Bruno shot an inefficient 25.4 percent (18-71) from the field, and the usual performers did not produce as they previously have in the regular season. Justine Gaziano ’20 scored 11 points and dished out four assists; Taylor Will ’19 added nine points, four assists and seven rebounds; Shayna Mehta ’19 dropped seven points and grabbed six rebounds and Reilly scored six points on two three-pointers and came down with seven rebounds.

According to Reilly, after the defeat Head Coach Sarah Behn told the team “it’s time to dig in and work twice as hard this week in practice.”

Reilly added that this is just a bump in the road for the team.

“It’s definitely something we can get out of,” she said. “It’s not like we’re in a rut or anything.”

Reilly said that the team needs to focus on limiting turnovers and maintaining their composure on offense.

With six of their next eight games at home, the Bears hope to bounce back next weekend when they host Cornell and Columbia.