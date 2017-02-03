U. appoints academic director of executive master’s program

Peter Hollmann ’76 MD’79, clinical assistant professor of family medicine, was named the new academic director of the Executive Master of Healthcare Leadership program at the School of Professional Studies Jan. 18.

Hollmann joins the program after a long career in medical management and offers “extensive experience,” said Elizabeth Kofron, director of public and corporate relations at the School of Professional Studies. Prior to this position, he served as the chief medical officer for University Medicine, an affiliate of the University and a medical group that provides outpatient services in Rhode Island, according to a University press release. Hollmann was also formerly an associate chief medical officer for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Rhode Island.

The EMHL program is intended for “mid-career students seeking to advance their health care careers into more significant leadership positions,” said Karen Sibley, dean of the School of Professional Studies. The program aims to foster “an understanding of leadership and some of the issues of managing health care,” Hollmann said.

“The goals are to create a cohort of leaders in health care … a group of people that can help our country move forward, whether it’s developing businesses, developing public policy or taking care of patients,” Hollmann added.

Developed in 2012, the 16-month program is based on a “blended delivery model,” Sibley said. Students living all over the world come together for a series of intensive week-long residential periods. When they are not on campus, they complete work online, she said.

Sandra Ferretti, senior adviser for professional programs, said EMHL is “unique” in its course design. The program’s combination of face-to-face and online interaction allows students to continue their careers while also participating in the program. Additionally, students must complete a “critical challenge project,” which helps them apply what they have learned to real-world problems, she said.

The program brings together “students … with very different perspectives on the health care field,” Kofron said. “It magnifies the value of the learning opportunity.”

While the idea for the program came out of the School of Professional Studies, the curriculum was designed by the School of Public Health to focus on “changing the dynamics in health care,” Sibley said.

Moving forward, Hollmann will continue to recruit a strong student body, one of the program’s persistent challenges, he said.

As the health care delivery system and medical landscape change, Hollmann said he sees the world as an “opportunity” rather than a challenge.