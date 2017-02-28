By CHLOE to open at 223 Thayer

The chic vegan eatery by CHLOE will open its doors to the Providence community summer 2017 at 223 Thayer Street, a location formerly occupied by Au Bon Pain.

The Providence location joins two Boston venues in by CHLOE’s recent set of ventures into the New England market: One opened last week in Boston’s Seaport District, and another is slated to open in Boston’s Fenway neighborhood later this spring. Based out of Manhattan, the restaurant has risen to popularity in both Los Angeles and its native New York due to its exceptional commitment to taste and health. Catering to a health-conscious demographic, the eatery’s entirely vegan menu embodies the company’s progressive values.

The eatery is the brainchild of Chloe Coscarelli, champion of the Food Network’s “Cupcake Wars.” With just one visit to the hub location in Manhattan’s West Village, it’s obvious that her new casual spot has no problems pulling in business, despite it being the restaurant group ESquared Hospitality’s first quick-service eatery.

Like most of the borough the eatery calls home, it’s densely packed. Menus line each inch of the wall and customers trail out the door. Even toddlers seem to delight in scarfing down handfuls of by CHLOE’s sweet potato french fries, a staple of the eatery’s wildly inventive recipes. Chia pudding, kelp noodles and a broad range of veggie burgers fill the menu, satiating customers’ healthy palette and cravings for a varied, nutritious and ultimately affordable meal. And with locally sourced ingredients devoid of artificial flavors and added preservatives, patrons can be sure to finish their meals with a clean conscience.

“By CHLOE has a health-conscious, sustainable values system that’s consistent with what we hope to attract on Thayer,” said John Luipold, the University’s vice president of real estate. Unlike the post office and the building soon to house Insomina Cookies, by CHLOE’s Thayer Street location is not owned by the University. Even so, Luipold lauded its arrival to the University’s closest commercial strip.

Many students are also excited about the arrival of by CHLOE and eagerly anticipate its opening.

“It’s nice to have more diverse cuisine on Thayer that’s distinctive from the usual fare of pizza and calzones,” Calista Shang ’20 said. “It’s so refreshing to see something healthy for a change.”

Others mentioned how the restaurant will fit with their dietary restrictions. In addition to being vegan and using fresh ingredients, by CHLOE maintains a commitment to supplying a 100 percent Kosher diet.

“I’m overjoyed that it’s Kosher-certified,” Cameron Chaleff ’20 said. “Now, I finally have a place to eat besides the Ratty.” The restaurant’s offerings similarly cater to gluten-free, nut-free and soy-free diets.