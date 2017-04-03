March crime log reveals string of bicycle thefts

The following summary includes all major incidents reported to the Department of Public Safety between Mar. 1 and Mar. 31, 2017. It does not include general service and alarm calls. The Providence Police Department also responds to incidents occurring off campus. DPS does not divulge information on cases that are currently under investigation by the department, PPD or the Office of Student Life. DPS maintains a daily log of all shift activity and general service calls which can be viewed during business hours at its headquarters, located at 75 Charlesfield St.

Wednesday, Mar. 1, 2017,

1:10 a.m.

A student reported his wallet and iPhone 6S had been stolen from his jacket while he had been playing basketball at the Olney-Margolies Athletic Center. The iPhone was worth $700.

Wednesday, Mar. 1, 1:38 p.m.

A student living in Sears House reported that her Nigerian flag, which she had hung outside her window, had been stolen. The flag was worth approximately $40.

Saturday, Mar. 4, 3:58 p.m.

An assault involving a student at Marcy House was reported to DPS.

Monday, Mar. 6, 3:15 p.m.

A student’s Blue Power Climber 10 speed bicycle was stolen from the bicycle rack outside Barbour Hall. The bike was worth around $50.

Monday, Mar. 6, 5:20 p.m.

Upon returning to his bicycle, which had been locked in a rack outside 75 Waterman St., a student discovered someone had removed both tires and rims from the bike. Altogether, the theft amounted to a loss of $260.

Wednesday, Mar. 8, 8:37 p.m.

A student’s red bicycle and neon green lock — which were collectively worth about $115 — were stolen from the bicycle rack outside Marston Hall.

Thursday, Mar. 9, 1:20 p.m.

After returning from the Sciences Library, a student found his Giant Hybrid Bicycle missing from the bicycle rack located on the west side of the SciLi where he had secured it. The bike was worth about $1,000.

Friday, Mar. 17, 5:25 p.m.

While at the Urban Environmental Lab, a student found that someone had stolen their black 13 inch MacBook Air, which was worth about $1,200.

Saturday, Mar. 18, 8:01 p.m.

A student reported that someone had taken a set of musical equipment — a Podium Pro Audio Model 1204 Mixer with two 24 inch speakers — from a room in Chapin House. Altogether, the theft comprised a loss of $475.

Saturday, Mar. 25, 2017, 12:42 a.m.

A student living off-campus on Preston Street had her apartment broken into. Her black backpack, MacBook and other personal items were stolen in the incident. The items were worth around $2,500.