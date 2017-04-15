Aravind Elangovan ’17 dies

Aravind Elangovan ’17 died April 12, his sister Darla Elangovan wrote in an email to The Herald.

Elangovan’s body was discovered floating in Golden Ponds in his hometown of Longmont, Colorado Wednesday. Police received a report that a body was floating about 10 feet from the pond’s shore, and Boulder County Coroner Emma Hall identified his body Friday, according to the Times-Call.

Elangovan went missing the evening of March 31, The Herald previously reported. He had been on leave from Brown and said on the morning of his disappearance that he wished to return to campus. Elangovan told his parents that he was going for a jog, leaving the house without his wallet, phone or shoes.

The Times-Call reported that local police are not aware of the circumstances surrounding Elangovan’s death. Hall will investigate the cause of his death.

Services for Elangovan were held Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel in Longmont, following visitation between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Friends created a Go Fund Me page for those who wish to contribute to Elangovan’s family.

In addition to his sister, Elangovan is survived by his parents, Sharmila Elangovan and Elangovan Nainar.