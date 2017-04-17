Trevor Noah announced as Lecture Board speaker

Trevor Noah will speak at the University April 30, Brown Lecture Board announced Monday.

Noah, a South African writer, comedian and television host, is best known for his work as host of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show. In November 2016, Noah released his first book, “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood.” The book was named a New York Times bestseller shortly after its release, according to Noah’s website.

Noah became a recurring contributor on the Daily Show December 2014 and was named host March 2015.

Though Comedy Central’s announcement of Noah as the new host of the Daily Show was originally met with criticism for Noah’s past controversial tweets, as the New York Times reported, Noah’s show has since become the most-watched and highest-rated daily late night talk show among viewers ages adult 18-49, according to a Comedy Central press release.

The Lecture Board event will be a “moderated lecture” with Tricia Rose, director of the Center for the Study of Race and Ethnicity in America, associate dean of the faculty for special initiatives and professor of Africana studies, according to the event’s Facebook page. The event is not open to the general public, and tickets will be available via lottery with three drawings occurring April 20, 21 and 22.