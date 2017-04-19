Arts & Culture Roundup

Intermission/Interruption/Intervention

Join Rhode Island School of Design students Thursday at 6:30 p.m. for an “anti-salon” as student artist-scholars gather to feature their work and challenge the current “Intermission” exhibit on display in the Chase Center Galleries. “Intermission” features an informal array of European artwork from the early 12th century to the late 19th century. During this anti-salon, museum visitors are encouraged to enter the gallery to witness student additions to the exhibit and engage with students and their work — identifying not just what is featured but what is notably absent.

Improv on the Rocks

For those who need a laugh-break from studying Saturday night, Comic Sans will be performing long-form and short-form improv at their free comedy show at 8 p.m. The Brown/RISD comedy troupe promises that “You’ll laugh, cry, die, and be reborn all at once.”

Back O’Town

Watch the senior thesis of Erin J. Reifler ’17 come alive in “Back O’Town: Senior Thesis Musical Theatre Composition” is set to play Friday through Monday in the PW Downspace. The musical, set in August 2005, follows the lives of three black women in the aftermath of Hurricanes Katrina and Rita. Directed by Uchechukwu Onwunaka ’19, Reifler’s thesis will feature content of medical racism, incarceration, natural disaster trauma, state violence and misogynoir.