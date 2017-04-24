Letter: Save the Indy and other Brown print media

To the Editor:

We write as former College Hill Independent editors and contributors. We were dismayed to learn about looming cuts to the Indy and other campus publications, which could force many outlets to end their printed editions altogether. The Undergraduate Finance Board slashed budgets “out of the blue” and without explanation, according to editors quoted in an April 18 Herald article.

Students deserve better. For us and many other alums, the Indy was central to our education, building community both on- and off-campus and gaining the practical experience that helped us build careers in writing, publishing and design. The loss of the paper’s print edition will mean a decline in the role the Indy plays on campus and in Providence at large, and a sharp reduction in the breadth and depth of the education it offers to students interested in exploring careers in media and the arts.

Many of us have gone on to have careers in graphic design, newspaper journalism and publishing. Our contributions to the Indy came stapled to our first job applications. Killing the print paper would disadvantage current students hoping to pursue similar vocations.

This open letter has been signed online by more than 300 former Indy contributors from Brown and the Rhode Island School of Design. We urge UFB to reverse course. Restore full funding to the Indy and other campus publications, and protect Brown’s commitment to student-run, student-organized publications.

Margo Irvin ’10.5, Matt Sledge ’08 and Alexandra Kleeman ’07