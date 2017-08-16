Belyakova ’19 dies unexpectedly

Kristina Belyakova ’19 has died unexpectedly while in Costa Brava, Spain wrote Dean of the College Maud Mandel and Vice President for Campus Life and Student Services Eric Estes in a community-wide email Tuesday.

Belyakova was a dedicated student who pursued a concentration in theater arts and performance studies while hoping to become a leader in ethnic, culture and gender studies. She was described by people close to her as “exceptionally bright” and a “devoted friend,” wrote Mandel and Estes.

Resources at Counseling and Psychological Services and Student Support Services, in addition to University Chaplains, are available to members of the Brown community.

A full list of support services can be found here.