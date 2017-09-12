Whiskey Republic called to close after nearby brawl

Providence Board of Licenses called for the immediate closing of Whiskey Republic on Monday after a brawl outside of the bar turned violent, the Providence Journal reported. The Board, which dispenses and oversees liquor licenses, will hold a hearing today at 1 p.m. to discuss Whiskey’s license.

Early Sunday morning, six men were rushed to area hospitals — five of them stabbed, one hit by a car — after an apparently grisly altercation outside of the bar.

Police were called to the scene, just outside the Fox Point sports bar frequented by Brown and other college students, at 2:22 a.m., arriving to find three of the stabbed men and the man hit by the car all on Bridge Street, the Providence Journal reported. Police later identified two other men involved, after learning that they had checked themselves into nearby hospitals. Providence Police Lt. Luis San Lucas told the Journal that the men’s injuries are of varying severity: Some men are stable and some are in more serious conditions.

It remains unclear if the incident began outside or inside the bar, but San Lucas told the Journal that his force only witnessed and dealt with the incident outside. As of now, San Lucas does not know if anyone has been charged, but will continue to investigate the incident. They plan to make a recommendation based on their findings to the Board of Licenses by the time of today’s meeting, according to Heather Kilkenny, an administrator for the Board of Licenses, who spoke to the Journal.