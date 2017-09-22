Duncan ’21 leads football to victory in home opener Saturday

Nicholas Duncan ’21 made the most of his first collegiate start, rushing for two touchdowns and throwing for a third to secure the victory over Bryant in the football team’s season opener last Saturday. The dual-threat quarterback completed 14 of 27 passes and carried the ball 10 times. Duncan lead Brown (1-0) in passing and rushing with 152 and 73 yards, respectively.
For his performance in the season opener, Duncan has been named The Herald’s athlete of the week.
Herald: How did you get into football?
Duncan: I started playing in first grade. My dad played in college, so he introduced me to the game, and I’ve been playing ever since.
Why did you choose Brown?
It was my first offer. It was either commit here or just be a regular student somewhere else.
What’s it like to be the starting QB?
I enjoy being part of the team and enjoy playing, so I can’t complain at all.
How did it feel to score three touchdowns in your first collegiate start?
It’s a team effort. It’s a bunch of the guys making plays. Anyone could’ve scored those three touchdowns. We were just put in a good position by the coaches and the players.
Was the 50-yard touchdown the result of a great play call or more of you thinking on your feet?
It was a draw play, and we just got lucky that it was a great play call. They brought on a lot of blitz with man coverage behind, and I was just able to split the backers and score on that play. Once I missed the linebacker, and it was all green, I thought I could make it.
Are you making any changes to your game for Harvard?
Our game plan changes every week. I’ve got to complete a little more passes this week, be more accurate and stay calm and collected in the pocket.
What’s on your pregame playlist?
Whatever they play in the locker room. Usually there’s a few guys who have the playlist, so whatever they like.
Have you ever wanted to play another position besides quarterback?
Not really. I love the position. I love having the ball in my hand, so it fits well.
Is there another player you try to model your game or playing style after?
There’s a lot of good athletes right now like (Oklahoma’s) Baker Mayfield and (Trace) McSorely at Penn State. They both have the dual-threat capability and are great in the pocket too. Those are players who I like to watch.
If you could play any other sport, what would it be and why?
I played tennis in high school, so I’m big into tennis. I love it. I love the game.
This interview has been edited for clarity and length.