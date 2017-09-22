September crime log details string of larceny on campus

Jabberwocks target of larceny in Wayland House North

On Sept. 9 around 6:15 p.m., two Jabberwocks reported their cashbox — which contained $350, a Jabberwocks banner and miscellany — had been taken. Most of the items were later found, but the Jabberwocks banner, which is worth approximately $50, is still missing.

Bike larceny outside Champlin Hall

On Sept. 11, a student reported her teal blue 21-speed Hybrid Mountain Bike, which is worth approximately $400, missing from the bicycle rack where she had left it. She reported the bike missing around 11 a.m.

Another bike larceny outside Life Science Building

Also on Sept. 11, another student contacted the Department of Public Safety around 3 p.m. when she returned to the bicycle rack outside the Life Science Building to find that her black Felt Road Bike, which had red highlights and “FELT” spelled out in white lettering, was gone. Her bike was worth approximately $500.

Yet another bike larceny outside Champlin Hall

Just before 6 p.m. on Sept. 11, a bike thief struck outside Champlin Hall. This time, a blue and gray Trek Hybrid Bike had been stolen from its position at the bike rack outside the dorm. This bike was worth approximately $500.