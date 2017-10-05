City Council restricts early trash pickups

At Thursday’s Providence City Council meeting, which lasted for less than 20 minutes, the city passed ordinances about the Providence Water Supply Board and a resolution calling for the enforcement of restrictions on early morning waste collection.

Councilman David Salvatore’s resolution calling to enforce restrictions on early morning waste collection passed. Salvatore said that trash pick-up is too early, and city council members received complaints from the constituents about this issue. “Waste management was in their neighborhoods sometimes at 4:30 in the morning and it is too early to hear the trucks,” said Salvatore.

Thirteen ordinances relating to the Providence Water Supply Board passed all at once. “The water rates are approved by the public utilities commission, so while it is independent from the city, there are still ordinances that the city council has to vet and approve because the city is the owner of the water supply,” Councilman David Salvatore told The Herald.

A resolution calling for the repair of the Public Safety Complex, which was introduced by Councilmen Luis Aponte and John J. Igliozzi passed.

There were also resolutions which were referred to different committees.

A resolution introduced by Councilwoman Carmen Castillo requesting the Traffic Engineer to install a taxi stand on Fulton Street between Dorrance Street and Eddy Street after 9 p.m. and before 8 a.m. was referred to the Department of the Public Works committee. Castillo called the council to support the taxi drivers who are financially affected by the prevalence of Uber and other car-sharing services.

A resolution designating the intersection of Smith Street and Chalkstone Avenue as “Guy Alba Square” was referred to the Urban Renewal and Redevelopment committee.