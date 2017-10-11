Pembroke field to be transformed into dance floor for annual dance

Saturday evening, after parents retire for the night, Pembroke Field will transform into a dance floor. This year, for the fourth time, A Night on College Hill — cosponsored by the Greek Council, the Student Activities Board and the Class Board — will bring a semi-formal dance party to campus. The event, which offers live music, a dessert bar and a photo booth, brings together students from all class years for a respite from Family Weekend activities.

The dance originally commemorated Brown’s 250th anniversary. It is free and open to all students with a Brown ID, each of which can bring a guest. ANOCH was an immediate hit four years ago and is quickly becoming one of the school’s most popular traditions. People have already been in touch with the Class Board, anxiously inquiring about whether ANOCH will be happening this year, said Dana Le ’18, Class Board senior co-president. This year, the event will feature KiwiiSour, a student band that recently played at Gigs on the Grass, as well as a DJ. “The quality of music that Brown students can produce … is amazing,” said Le.

ANOCH is “a really cool event to start the year” said Meghan Hershkowitz ’19. She attended the dance her freshman and sophomore years and plans to attend this weekend as well. She remembers getting ready with her friends for the event as a freshman. We “did the whole thing,” she said. “I think my favorite part is dressing up with all your friends,” she added. The guidelines for semi-formal dress are loose and students are encouraged to wear whatever feels comfortable to the event.

“We usually don’t have semi-formal events for the whole school,” Le said. The dance caters to “anyone that enjoys music.” ANOCH offers an opportunity to students who are not involved in Greek Life to attend a dance, she added. The event is expected to attract more than 4,500 people this year, mostly undergraduate students. “It attracts people from all across Brown,” said Hershkowitz. At the event, students can meet people from their classes that they don’t know, she added. “There aren’t a lot of events on campus that bring the entire student body together,” said Jacquelyn Ingrassia ’19.

This Family Weekend, before winter descends, ANOCH will provide one of the few final opportunities to spend the night enjoying the weather outside. The dance is expected to bring thousands of underclassmen onto Pembroke Field, creating a unique chance to celebrate being a part of Brown’s campus.

ANOCH will take place Saturday evening between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m.