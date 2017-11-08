October crimes target U. employees

In addition to the typical scattering of personal larcenies — five bicycles, four laptops and three iPhones were stolen in October — the month’s crimes also targeted the University and its employees.

Tuesday, Oct. 10:

8:02 a.m. A University employee reported that a facilities van was broken into while parked at Lot 90, resulting in the theft of tools totaling $5,000 in value.

Friday, Oct. 13:

4:03 p.m. A University employee reported that a personal check — which was written to the Rockefeller Library Oct. 4 to purchase 52 books totaling $400 — was determined to be fraudulent.

Sunday, Oct.15:

3:26 p.m. A University employee reported the theft of a “World Textiles” textbook, priced at $31.95, from the Brown Bookstore.

Tuesday, Oct. 18:

9:42 p.m. A University employee reported that, while his vehicle was parked in the Richmond Street parking garage in the Jewelry District, someone stole the car’s four tires with rims, valued at approximately $4,000.

Tuesday, Oct. 24:

11:11 a.m. A University employee reported his Dell laptop, phone charger and USB cable stolen from his office at 3 Davol Square. Together, the items are valued at approximately $530.