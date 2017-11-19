Editorial: What we’re thankful for

195 Angell St. The back room, and the slightly inferior front room. Late night texts from TCI Press. Alice Chin and the words of inspiration she provides. Office Manager Diane Silvia. All the office chairs, except for that one with the wheel missing from it.

Herald alums, including but not limited to Ben Leubsdorf ’08, Sudeep Reddy ’01, Nicole Dungca ’09, Justin Elliott ’07, Nicole Friedman ’12, Michael Dubin ’16, for continuing to share their love of The Herald and their knowledge with our staff. The 128th Editorial Board. The alumni board. Our mentors from the 126th Editorial Board, 125th Editorial Board and 124th Editorial Board.

Our beloved section editors, senior staff writers, new writers, opinions editors and writers, designers, copy editors, photographers, business staffers and everyone else who helps to fill the papers. Post- Editor Saanya Jain ’19. BlogDailyHerald Editor Angelica Cotto ’19. Jessica Yu’s ’18 BDH Spotify playlist.

Extensions and the kind professors who give them. The water cooler. Our seemingly infinite supply of cups. Chargers and earphones that have been lost in the office, then found. Expo markers. Functioning staplers. House ads.

Families who visit their children at the office. Our friends who make time for us. Brick House. Any and all cookies. Franzia.

The Creperie, Korean Fried Chicken, Chipotle, both Bajas, Nice Slice (RIP), East Side Pockets, Soban. Big Tony’s. Each and every Brown onCall shuttle driver. The Department of Public Safety for getting our staff home safely late at night.

The props cauldron. Icebreakers. NetGear52-5G. Stack cup. All our Instagram followers (follow us at @browndailyherald). The slug board. Coffee dates.

Group chats, InCopy, InDesign (when it’s functioning), Slack, Facebook, MailChimp, Twitter.

Our readers. Print media. The Student Press Law Center. The New York Times. AP Style Guide. Journalism, and all those who love it.

The 127th Editorial Board has a lot to be thankful for. Thanks for reading.

Editorials are written by The Herald’s 127th Editorial Board: Lauren Aratani ’18, Matthew Brownsword ’18, Rebecca Ellis ’18 and Kate Talerico ’18. Send comments to editorials@browndailyherald.com.