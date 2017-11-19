Men’s hockey blanks Princeton 3-0 in split weekend on the road

Following a victory over St. Lawrence last week, the men’s hockey team earned its first shutout of the season with a 3-0 win against Ivy rival Princeton Saturday. The victory highlighted mixed results over the weekend, as Bruno fell to Quinnipiac 5-0 Friday.

Goaltender Gavin Nieto ’20 delivered a career-high 47 saves against the Tigers for his first career shutout and Tommy Marchin ’19 recorded a pair of goals in Saturday’s win.

Brown 0, Quinnipiac 5

Friday night, the Bears (3-5, 3-5 ECAC) were closed out by a solid Quinnipiac defense. Landon Smith earned a natural hat trick for the Bobcats (5-5-1, 2-4), scoring three consecutive goals in the first two periods.

Chase Priskie and Tanner MacMaster added goals for Quinnipiac later in the second stanza to widen the advantage.

Max Willman ’18 led Bruno with four shots, but the Bears were unable to capitalize on their offensive opportunities.

“(When forechecking), we were kind of expecting favorable outcomes for us, hoping that we’d get the puck rather than sticking to our system and knowing where each guy is going to be,” Marchin said.

Bruno went 2-for-4 on the penalty kill in the loss, conceding a pair of goals to the Bobcats’ power play.

In net, goaltender Luke Kania ’21 made a career-high 31 saves. Quinnipiac outshot Brown 36-22.

Brown 3, Princeton 0

The following day, strong goaltending from Nieto and a forceful offensive presence powered Bruno over the Tigers (3-3-1, 2-3-1). Despite being outshot 47-34, the Bears were able to take advantage of scoring opportunities in the offensive zone.

“We were playing sound systems on our forecheck and letting them make mistakes rather than force anything,” Marchin said. “We were kind of waiting for opportunities for them to break down, and then we capitalized pretty well on those.”

Marchin opened scoring two minutes into the second period, collecting a pass from Chris Berger ’21 and launching a shot from the circle past Tigers goaltender Ryan Ferland.

Brent Beaudoin ’20 added a goal midway through the third stanza. After Sam Lafferty ’18 won a faceoff in the zone, Beaudoin fired the puck through Ferland’s five-hole to widen the lead.

Three minutes later, Marchin scored his second of the evening after collecting a feed from Nolan Aibel ’20 from the blue line. Marchin fended off a pair of Princeton defensemen and handled the puck around Ferland glove side.

Bruno demonstrated strong command of its penalty kill, going 7-for-7 against the Tigers.

“Princeton had a really good power play, so it was a really good test for us to figure out where we needed to be,” Marchin said. “A lot of guys stepped up yesterday and it was very beneficial to all of us.”

Looking forward, the Bears seek to continue the development of the penalty kill and improve on their current 83 percent success rate.

“Our penalty kill is something we can build on,” Marchin said. “When we kill a good penalty — or seven in a row like we did against Princeton — it really gives the guys energy on the bench to play hard.”

With its first non-conference duel coming up this week against Holy Cross, Bruno remains focused on internal improvement.

“We’ve been focusing more on our game rather than who we’re playing,” Marchin said. “What we’re thinking about now is how we’re getting better and how we need to stick to what makes us good and worry about ourselves.”

The Bears host Holy Cross at Meehan Auditorium Tuesday, before resuming ECAC play at Union Dec. 1.