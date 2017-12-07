Providence cafes offer holiday drinks, food

As finals loom and winter break approaches, sweet treats and warm drinks become all the more welcome. Whether you’re seeking a coffee shop perfect for studying or a sweet treat getaway, Providence cafes offer countless opportunities to indulge. Many of these restaurants are already student favorites, but with winter specials, they’re worth giving another look.

Sometimes, a sweet treat or caffeine pick-me-up is needed to get through a long day of studying. If you find yourself searching for one, don’t hesitate to try out one of these places.

Dave’s Coffee, popular for its modern decor, available seating and coffee and espresso bar, has now rotated into its winter menu. While their classics — such as the Classic Breakfast Sandwich and the Avocado Toast — remain, new items, such as the grab-and-go Winter Soba Noodle Salad, have been added. In the top shelf of their pastry case, Dave’s features a new gingersnap sandwich cookie with orange cream filling as part of the winter menu. Pair it with your morning (or evening) coffee for a motivational treat. Dave’s, located on South Main Street, is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Dave’s Hot Cocoa is $3 for a small (8 oz.), and $3.50 for a large (12 oz.).

The Thayer Street staple Tealuxe offers customizable tea-infused hot chocolate. Flavors include spicy chai and spearmint. One current special at Tealuxe is the Holiday Milk Tea, which includes a combination of gingerbread, cinnamon, vanilla and caramel black teas. With counter seating along the windows and small booth-style tables, Tealuxe — open until 10 p.m. daily — offers a cozy environment to settle into for a long day of studying. Tealuxe’s tea-infused Hot Cocoa is $4.69 for the regular size (16 oz.) and $5.19 for the large (20 oz.)

Sydney Providence, a six-minute walk from Providence Place Mall, serves as the perfect destination for a holiday shopping break or for a weekday study session. Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sydney boasts a large pastry and drink selection, as well as lunch and brunch items. Sydney’s holiday specials include the peppermint bark latte, topped with whipped cream, and new macaroon flavors such as gingerbread and white chocolate peppermint. Sydney’s hot chocolate is $3.62 for the small (12 oz.), and $3.95 for the large (16 oz.).

Small Point Cafe, downtown on Westminster street, similarly offers a wide selection of food and drink options. With four large booths and plenty of small tables in the main dining area, the cafe has space for those looking to study alone or with a small group. If you’re striving to be adventurous in your coffee choice, go for their seasonal drink: the rosemary brown sugar latte. If you’re lucky, your barista might go beyond the classic latte art, creating animals or festive designs. Located across the street from the Vault Collective, a vintage clothing shop, and Craftland, a store featuring work by over 100 artists, and not too far from Providence Place Mall, Small Point is another great place to stop after shopping. Small Point’s Hot Cocoa is $2.25 for the small (12 oz.) and $2.95 for a large (16 oz.).

If you desire a sit-down environment for your holiday treat, Pastiche, located on Federal Hill, has a wide variety of cakes, tarts and pastries available. Open until 11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights, Pastiche offers cafe seating with table service, perfect for indulging in a slice of dutch apple pie or raspberry almond cake. Their selection of cakes and pastries, including cannolis, eclairs, brownies, muffins and scones, are are also available to-go. The hot chocolate at Pastiche is $2.75 for the small (8 oz.), and $3.75 for the large (16 oz.).