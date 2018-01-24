Applications rise by 8 percent for class of 2022

The University received a record-high 35,368 applicants for the class of 2022, according to Dean of Admission Logan Powell. The applicant pool — which includes both early and regular decision applications — is 8 percent larger than the class of 2021 pool, The Herald previously reported.

The group of applicants for the class of 2022 “was as strong as any pool in our history,” Powell wrote in an email to The Herald. “We continue to be humbled by the incredible talent and diversity of perspective represented in the applicant pool.”

The University saw an increase in applicants in several demographics. First generation applications increased by 13 percent from last year, according to Powell. They make up 18 percent of the applicant pool, which is one percent more than last year. Applicants identifying as students of color increased by 16 percent from last year, making up 45 percent of the applicant pool in comparison to 42 percent for the class of 2021.

Applicants come from all 50 states with California, New York and Massachusetts accounting for the most applicants, respectively. Applicants also hail from 149 other nations, with students from China, India and Canada submitting the most applications, respectively.

Social sciences was the most popular category of intended concentrations, followed closely by physical sciences. Engineering was the most popular intended concentration, followed by biology and computer science.

Similar to the last application cycle, 60 percent of the applicants identify as female.

Regular decision results for the class of 2022 will be available March 28.