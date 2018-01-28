Bears fall to St. Lawrence, tie No. 3 Clarkson in overtime tilt

Following a five-game home stand during winter break, the men’s hockey team saw mixed results on the road this weekend, falling to St. Lawrence 3-2 Friday and drawing even with No. 3 Clarkson 2-2 in an overtime tilt Saturday.

Alec Mehr ’21, Zach Giuttari ’20 and Sam Lafferty ’18 led the Bears in the contests, posting a goal and an assist each.

Brown 2, St. Lawrence 3

Friday night, Giuttari and Mehr scored in the first two periods, but the Bears (6-12-4, 5-10-1 ECAC) were unable to maintain an advantage in a close duel with the Saints (6-18-2, 2-11-1).

Giuttari capitalized on a power play two minutes into the contest, firing a shot from the top of the left circle past Saints goaltender Arthur Brey. Max Gottlieb ’19 and Tommy Marchin ’19 recorded assists on the play.

St. Lawrence answered with an equalizer four and a half minutes later, but Bruno regained the lead late in the second period when Mehr redirected a mid-air rebound into the net. Mehr sent the puck past Brey on the right side after Brey made the initial stick save on a shot from Gottlieb.

Carson Gicewicz claimed the victory for the Saints with two unanswered goals in the second and third periods.

Bruno demonstrated strong command of its penalty kill, holding the Saints at 0-for-2 on the power play.

“All year we’ve done a really good job on the penalty kill, and this weekend clearly showed that,” Mehr said.

The Bears gained offensive momentum later in the contest, outshooting the Saints in the third period for a total shot advantage of 39-36. Rookie goaltender Luke Kania ’21 recorded 33 saves.

Brown 2, No. 3 Clarkson 2 (OT)

The following day, Lafferty and Tony Stillwell ’21 scored to send the Bears into overtime against the Golden Knights (19-4-3, 11-1-2).

Brown answered an early Clarkson goal late in the first period when Lafferty converted on the power play. Marchin collected a rebound and delivered the puck to Lafferty, who finished a shot from the left circle to even the game.

Clarkson responded with another goal two minutes into the second stanza, but Stillwell leveled the tally five minutes into the third period to keep the game alive heading into overtime. Stillwell launched the puck past Golden Knights netminder Jake Kielly off a pass from Giuttari through the slot for the equalizer.

Kania made 35 saves in the matchup as Clarkson outshot Brown 37-25.

“We were right there with them all night — it was a well-fought battle,” Mehr said. “If we just make small adjustments like just eliminating turnovers, we can definitely compete with them on a national stage here.”

Bruno was able to pressure the net and find success on the power play, converting twice over the weekend.

“We’ve been working a lot on the power play in practice and it’s been kind of a main focus for us for a while now,” Mehr said. “We got two goals, but I think the biggest thing is that we were just shooting pucks and getting to the front of the net.”

Brown also came out strong on the penalty kill, going 5-for-5 to improve to an 85 percent conference success rate.

As the Bears enter the later stages of their season, they seek to maximize offensive output at even strength.

“We’ve just got to score more goals 5-on-5,” Mehr said. “We can really contend with the top teams in the country moving forward here as we head towards playoffs.”

The Bears will host the University of Connecticut at Meehan Auditorium Saturday before resuming ECAC play against Princeton Feb. 9.