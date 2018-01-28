Endowment Managing Director McCollum leaves University

Endowment Managing Director Daniel McCollum has left the University and has accepted a position as Deputy Head of Investments at the investment management firm Hirtle, Callaghan and Co.

McCollum was one of two managing directors for the $3.5 billion endowment under Chief Investment Officer Joseph Dowling. His university email has been deactivated, and emails sent to that account now prompt an auto-reply announcing his departure. Director of News and Editorial Development Brian Clark could not be reached by press time.

At Hirtle, Callaghan and Co., McCollum will manage alternative investments and illiquid markets, according to the company website.