Bears fall at Cornell, defeat Columbia

The women’s basketball team was back in action this weekend, hitting the road to compete against Cornell and Columbia. The Bears (14-7, 2-6 Ivy) dropped a close one to the Big Red (6-15, 2-6) Friday but were able to collect a win against the Lions (7-16, 1-7) the next day.

In its first game, despite the 70-68 loss, Bruno outrebounded Cornell 38 to 31 and found its stroke, connecting on 26 of 56 field goal attempts. Forward Janie White ’18 recorded 14 points and 13 rebounds, while guard Justine Gaziano ’20 netted 25 points and was perfect from the three-point range, going five for five.

Gaziano delivered a crucial three that would tie the game at 68 with just under a minute to play — one of eight ties in the contest. But the clutch shot wasn’t enough to fend off a Big Red victory, as Cornell scored a game-sealing layup with a second left to play.

The Big Red’s defense swarmed the Bears, forcing 14 turnovers. Guard Shayna Mehta ’19 felt the effects of her difficult Ivy League competition.

“We cannot take any team for granted in the Ivy League. Every team is tough and talented,” Mehta said.

Mehta contributed 13 points in the loss, while forward Erika Steeves ’19 added 11 points and 7 rebounds.

Visiting Columbia to play its second game of the weekend, Bruno took down the Lions 84-80, notching its second Ivy League victory and first since an overtime win over Yale Jan. 19. Mehta was happy to get back on the right track, especially after the loss of the team’s starter Taylor Will ’19.

“It was great to finally get another win in the Ivy League. Ever since we lost Taylor to injury, we’ve been trying to find our groove. It’s been pretty tough, but I think we’re starting to find it,” Mehta said.

Mehta was among five players for the Bears to score in double figures, tallying 17 points and going five for eight on three-point shooting. Joining her were Steeves and Gaziano, who picked up 18 and 15 points apiece. Steeves also grabbed 14 rebounds. White scored a career-high 21 points, and guard Dominique Leonidas ’21 added 10 points off the bench.

Despite Brown’s strong offense, the contest witnessed 12 lead changes and came down to the wire. Bruno trailed 38-42 at the half, but took control in the third quarter, scoring 28 points. It was Steeves, Gaziano and Leonidas who would help cinch the victory, scoring the last few points. The Bears’ defense also managed to stop the Lions at the other end in the final minutes of the game.

The team will continue to fight for a spot in the Ivy League tournament this month, hosting Harvard and Dartmouth next weekend.