Leonidas ’21 named Ivy Rookie of the Week

Dominique Leonidas ‘21 scored a career-high 21 points against Harvard Friday night. In the future, she hopes to win the Ivy League Championship.

Dominique Leonidas ’21 has been red-hot for the women’s basketball team lately. After scoring a career-high 21 points against Harvard Friday, Leonidas posted 15 points the following night against Dartmouth on an efficient 7-12 shooting. In her last three games, Leonidas has shot an impressive 63 percent from the field.

For her high-scoring efforts last weekend, Leonidas was awarded the honor of Ivy League Rookie of the Week and has been named The Herald’s Athlete of the Week.

Herald: Congratulations on winning Ivy League Rookie of the Week. How does it feel to be recognized for your performance in your freshman season?

Leonidas: If I’m being honest, I don’t really think about it that much. It is a pretty cool accomplishment. My main focus is working hard every day, being consistent and making sure that I play my best every single day.

When did you first get involved with basketball?

I started playing basketball when I was five. I used to play with my brother and sister all the time outside with all of the guys in the neighborhood. I always was playing outside with boys, so that’s pretty much where I started.

When did you start to think that you had a realistic chance of playing college basketball?

Honestly, it was always a goal of mine when I was young that I wanted to play college basketball when I (got) older. I think I started believing in it during freshman year of high school.

Why did you choose Brown?

I decided to come to Brown so I could get the best of both worlds, academic side and athletic side. I really had a cool connection with my head coach and I thought she was great. I love the girls — the teammates are great.

Do you have any pre-game rituals?

We usually have a pre-game meal … as a team. Depending on the day, I might take a nap. Then I will just listen to music and get ready. Then I will pray, and it’s game-time.

What would you say has been your favorite part of being on the basketball team this season?

My favorite part is definitely being around the girls all the time. They’re fun and we always have great laughs. Coming in, I was a little nervous about how I would fit in and how things would go. But the team has definitely welcomed me in, especially (with) the seniors doing a good job of helping me get used to the little things. Being with them is definitely the best part.

What are your personal and team goals for the rest of the season?

Personally, it’s just to take it day by day, live in the moment and have fun. … As a team our focus right now is just to finish strong and end the season on a good note.

Do you have an overarching goal for your career with the basketball team?

I just want to play hard and win games. Obviously, we want to someday win the Ivy League Championship.

What do you hope to do after graduating?

Right now, I’m undecided. I’m thinking about public health, but I’m not sure. I’m just trying to figure things out.

The Bears will return to the court to host Columbia Friday and Cornell Saturday at the Pizzitola Sports Center.