Bears fall to No. 15 Rutgers in home opener

Following a close overtime loss to Quinnipiac University and a decisive victory over Stony Brook University, the men’s lacrosse team hoped for a strong showing in its home opener against No. 15 Rutgers University (4-1) Saturday. Despite claiming an early lead, the Bears (1-2) fell to the Scarlet Knights 10-8.

Rutgers opened scoring in the first minute, but Brown responded strongly. Goals from Jack Kniffin ’20, Luke McCaleb ’20 and Brian Prigmore ’19 gave Bruno a 4-1 lead midway through the first quarter. Rutgers found the net once more with just over five minutes left in the first.

Outscored 5-1 in the second quarter, Bruno struggled to keep pace with the Knights. Prigmore scored the lone Brown goal — his second of the afternoon — in the second stanza, and the Bears entered halftime trailing Rutgers 7-5.

Michael Panepinto ’19 opened scoring in the second half by posting a goal nine minutes into the third quarter. But Brown’s offense stalled for the rest of the frame and put up only three shots to Rutgers’ eight. Rutgers tallied a goal with 7:04 left in the period and entered the fourth quarter at an 8-6 advantage.

Panepinto scored again early in the fourth to put the Bears within one goal of the Scarlet Knights, but Rutgers responded with back-to-back points to widen their lead to three with 4:50 left to play.

Carson Song ’19 posted a goal in the last two minutes of the matchup, but time ultimately ran out for the Bears as the game ended 10-8, giving Brown its second loss of the season against a competitive Rutgers team.

“Our kids battled hard and I was proud of that, but I’m definitely looking for a little more consistency,” said Brown Head Coach Mike Daly. “Against a good team they’ve got talent everywhere, but so do we … We expect our guys to win those matchups and make the plays they’re capable of.”

The silver lining of the game was the exceptional play of goalie Phil Goss ’20, who logged 20 saves and kept the game within reach for the Bears.

“We need to do a better job protecting (Goss) and giving him a chance, because when we do he makes the plays that we need,” Daly said.

The Bears have a quick turnaround this week as they travel to play an undefeated No. 7 Villanova University (5-0) squad Tuesday.