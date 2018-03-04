Letter: Why does the PTP feel the need to pay students?

To the editor:

Regarding the March 2nd op-ed, “In defense of the Political Theory Project,” by Daniel Shemano ’19: Does The Herald or Shemano have any obligation to disclose that Shemano is paid $500 per semester to participate in PTP programming? The program — the Philosophy, Politics and Economics Society — is perhaps unique among undergraduate academic programs at Brown in paying money to students to attend talks and lectures. Is this a testament to the overarching power of the timeless ideas at the core of the PTP? Or is this evidence of a failure to compete in the marketplace of ideas?

Seth Rockman

Associate professor of history