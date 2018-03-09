Editor’s Note: A brief inconvenience

Due to a power outage in the early hours of Friday morning, the 128th Editorial Board was unable to print its March 9 issue. The Board successfully uploaded five stories to the website before the building lost power. Once power returns to our office, we hope to upload the rest of our content and distribute our print edition. We apologize for the inconvenience and will continue to update our readers as the situation develops.

