Letter: University should listen to opposing views

To the Editor:

I read the beginning of Michael Froid’s ’21 Friday, April 6 op-ed “Inviting Jeb Bush to speak is irresponsible.” I admit to having a similar reaction when I heard that Jeb Bush was coming to campus.

Then I chastised myself.

A huge part of why this country’s politics are so messed up is because nobody wants to listen to “the other side.”

Do you really want to deny someone the right to speak because you don’t agree with what you presume he has to say? Is that the way this country will get out of the mess we’re in?

How can we hope to persuade someone to share our views if we refuse to meet them and listen to them and discuss issues? How can we hope they will listen to us?

I am disappointed because I really believe that college students are the people who will bring about change; but change will not be brought about by those who are closed-minded. It will be more of you not listening to them and them not listening to you.

Maren Nelson P’15