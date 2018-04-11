Letter: Question Jeb Bush’s politics, not his character

To the Editor:

In his April 6 op-ed “Inviting Jeb Bush to speak is irresponsible,” Michael Froid ’21 argues that Jeb Bush should be uninvited because his views are those of a person with low moral character.

While I disagree with his premise, why can’t people of low moral character speak at Brown?

If this becomes a prerequisite, I suspect Brown will be forced to hire a team of philosophers to determine who is morally worthy to address us.

While many of us, myself included, disagree with Bush’s political philosophy, questioning his character says more about our own than it does his.

Andrew Reed ’21