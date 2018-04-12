Arts & Culture Roundup, April 12

Reading: Poet Sarah Galvin

Join critically acclaimed Seattle-based poet, essayist and performer Sarah Galvin at the McCormack Family Theater Thursday at 5:30 p.m. as she reads from her work as part of the Writers On Writing Reading Series. Galvin is the winner of a 2015 Lottery Grant in the category of performance and the author of “Ugly Time,” “The Three Einsteins” and the book of essays “The Best Party of Our Lives: Stories of Gay Weddings and True Love to Inspire Us All.”

Meredith Monk and Anne Waldman: In Performance

Composer, singer, choreographer and director Meredith Monk will stage a multidisciplinary music, dance and poetry performance with poet and activist Anne Waldman Friday in the Granoff Center for the Creative Arts. Monk is a MacArthur Fellowship recepient, with work that extends from compositions on the “Big Lebowski” soundtrack to the arrangement of operas such as “Atlas.” A 2017-18 Brown Arts Initiative professor and a co-founder with Allen Ginsberg of the Jack Kerouac School of Disembodied Poetics at Naropa University, Waldman has authored such poetry collections as “Marriage: A Sentence” and “Kill or Cure.” The event is free and will start at 7 p.m.

B-Side Spring Coffeehaus

B-Side Magazine will host its annual spring Coffeehaus show in the Underground of Stephen Robert ’62 Campus Center Saturday. The student-curated line-up will include Drew Wendel, Sofia Frohna & Friends, Cat Carignan, Alidade, Julia Hava, The Schapiro 17 and Tourist Tortoise. The performances will run from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The event is open to the public.

Mezcla Presents: Glow Up

This Saturday at 7 p.m., Mezcla Latin Dance Troupe will put on its spring show, dubbed “Glow Up,” in Salomon 101. The student troupe endeavors to share the beauty and richness of Latinx culture with the Brown community through various types of dance, including salsa, samba, bachata, merengue and everything in between. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; go early to get spots for the troupe’s only performance of the show.